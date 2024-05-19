Westmont Community Garage Sale set for Aug. 2-4

The annual Westmont Community Garage Sale is scheduled for Aug. 2, 3 and 4. This is an event that encourages the entire community to host their garage sales on the same weekend so residents have numerous bargain-buying opportunities and options. There will be no rain dates scheduled. No garage sale permit is necessary to participate in this event. Participants must sign up online.

Garage sale hours must begin no earlier than 8 a.m and end no later than 5 p.m.

Garage sales must not be longer than three consecutive days

No garage sale-related advertising shall be posted on village public property including on the parkway between the sidewalk and the street

Sign up for the garage sale here.

A list of the Community Garage Sale participants will be published on the week of the event via the village website and various social media. Participants are encouraged to individually promote their sales online. For more information, please contact Westmont Special Events at wsec@westmontevents.com.