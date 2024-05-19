Lemont High School names May students of the month

Four Lemont High School students were honored with May Student of the Month accolades at the district’s Board of Education meeting on May 13.

The honorees were senior Jason Piskule (student services), junior Vince Pecoraro (special education), sophomore Noah Telitz (driver education) and freshman Evangeline Topete (health).

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn Student of the Month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this prestigious honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.