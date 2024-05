The Woodridge Jubilee, the village’s annual summer festival, which is organized by the Woodridge Park District and the village, will take place from June 13 to June 16 at Jubilee Point Park, located at the corner of Woodridge and Center drives.

Featuring free admission, carnival rides, live music and a variety of food, the Jubilee is sure to please every type of crowd. Click here to view the full schedule of events and to learn more.