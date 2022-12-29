Downers Grove folk concert to support West Suburban Community Pantry

DOWNERS GROVE – Music & Potlucks, a nonprofit organization, will partner with Randomosity Records and Two Way Street Coffee House for a special community concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Two Way Street, 1047 Curtiss St. in Downers Grove.

The event will feature performances by Ed & Nora Ellis from La Grange, environmentalist and banjo picker Paul Klonowski of Waukegan, Randomosity recording artists Ashley & Simpson of Downers Grove, and the Chicago region’s official troubadour, Mark Dvorak, a news release stated.

Ed Ellis has presented folk and community music concerts since the 1980s. He was an integral part of the Listening Place, which held coffee house-style performances in several venues in the Chicago area. He currently curates Wesley’s Place, a family-friendly listening room at the First United Methodist Church of La Grange. Ellis will be joined by vocalist Nora Ellis, his daughter. (www.wesleysplacemusic.com)

Banjo player and environmentalist Paul Klonowski celebrates the release of his first EP, “Simple Gifts.” He has been an integral member of the Plank Road Folk Music Society, based in Downers Grove, and currently volunteers for the Lake County Forest Preserve District. (www.facebook.com/paul.klonowski.1)

Folk singer and songwriter Mark Dvorak has toured throughout the United States, parts of Europe and Canada. He is working on his 21st recorded release due out in 2023. Dvorak first performed at Two Way Street in 1982. (www.markdvorak.com)

Ashley & Simpson are Jennifer Ashley and Joel Simpson. They are co-directors of the legendary Two Way Street Coffee House and are also co-owners of Randomosity, a teaching and recording studio in Downers Grove. Ashley & Simpson are gaining national attention for their commitment to traditional songs and styles, the release stated. (www.ashley andsimpson.com)

“We’re grateful to be partnering with Randomosity and the Two Way Street,” Music & Potlucks co-director Stephanie Schrodt said in the news release. “We’re always looking to connect with area nonprofits to help further their mission, and help raise awareness and resources for our neighbors in need. The West Suburban Community Pantry does incredible work serving those who are facing food insecurity.”

Located within the First Congregation Church of Downers Grove, the Two Way Street Coffee House has been one of the western suburbs’ prime venues for folk, acoustic music and spoken word performances since 1970.

Admission to the live performance costs $10. Visit www.twowaystreet.org for information and to access the livestream feed. Donations are accepted.

Learn more and donate to Music & Potlucks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, at www.musicandpotlucks.org.