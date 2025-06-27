Fire in Glen Ellyn multi-unit residence remains under investigation

A fire Thursday at a multi-unit residential building in Glen Ellyn remains under investigation, authorities said.

Six residents had already evacuated the building, 775 Pershing Ave., when the call was placed about 9:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fire at the rear of the two-story, 16-unit building, according to a news release.

As firefighters prepared to contain and extinguish the blaze, Glen Ellyn police officers continued to evacuate residents.

Some residents were trapped on a second-floor balcony with flames venting from a window below. A ladder was used to rescue those residents. One resident jumped from the balcony and sustained injuries, according to the release.

Firefighters used three hose lines to contain the fire to the bedroom and living room of the affected unit.

One unit sustained significant fire damage, and three adjacent units experienced minor smoke and water damage, authorities said.

Several pets were safely rescued and reunited with their owners

Two residents were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Three police officers and several other individuals were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 20 residents were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross responded to provide assistance.

The fire originated in the ceiling of a first-floor bedroom closet, authorities said.