Lemont boys basketball star Gabe Sularski, top prospect in Illinois, transfers out of state

Lemont's Gabe Sularski (21) makes a move to the basket during the Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional final in March. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There’s a new top basketball prospect in Illinois as the old one is on the move again. This time, he’s heading to the Beehive State.

Rising senior Gabe Sularski, the No. 1 prospect for 2026 in Illinois, has announced he’s leaving Lemont High School for Layton Christian Academy in Utah. Sularski informed Rivals.com of the decision, which then reported it.

“I think it’s a great place for me to grow both as a player and a person,” Sularski told Rivals. “The competitive schedule, the coaching staff and the environment will push me to reach the next level. I can’t wait to get started and represent the program.”

Sularski made a name for himself the first two years of his prep career at Benet before transferring to Lemont last season. He was a member of the Polish National Team last summer and led Lemont to a sectional final where it lost to eventual state runner-up Brother Rice.

In his one season at Lemont, Sularski left quite the footprint. He averaged 17.6 points, five rebounds and five assists per game and earned South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year honors.

His achievements on the court have helped earn him attention from some of the top colleges in the nation. The 6-foot-6, 200 pound forward is a consensus four-star prospect and has received offers from Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue and roughly half a dozen other programs.

Layton has a storied 30-year history on the hardwood, having won seven Utah state championships in boys basketball, the most recent one coming two years ago. It competes at the 4A level and are petitioning to move up to 5A.

As for Lemont, Sularski’s departure is yet another blow to a program that was already preparing for a lot of new faces. It was already dealing with the graduations of Alanas Castillo, Shea Glotzbach, Simas Dyglys and Matas Gaidukevicius.

Junior Zane Schneider is the most experienced returner.

Lemont finished 26-8 last season.