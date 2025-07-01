June 30, 2025
Benet Academy aims to bring sports home with stadium renovation plans

By Dave Oberhelman – Daily Herald Media Group
To provide students with a modern campus, improve the experience of athletes and spectators attending games, and enhance the safety of hosting events, the leadership of Benet Academy proposes to invest in the campus and modernize its outdated and obsolete stadium and athletic complex. The transformation project benefits students, families, fans, and the greater Lisle community. ÒSince opening our current campus doors in 1956, Benet has continuously invested in its campus to provide students with access to the facilities, faculty, curriculum, and faith-based programs that inspire them to reach their potential, but the one area that has mostly stayed the same is our stadium and athletic fields. WeÕre excited at the opportunity to move our campus and student experience forward by renewing the stadium and bringing the tradition back home to Benet,Ó said Bill Myers, Benet President.

Benet Academy has unveiled a plan to renovate its Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium and adjacent athletic fields to allow all the school’s sports teams to play home games on its Lisle campus.

The school says it will seek permission from the village of Lisle to pursue the two-phase improvement plan.

If approved, the project would install a synthetic field and a new track in the stadium, build a new grandstand and press box, and create visitor seating on the east side of the field. The upgrade also would include modern lighting, audio systems and a scoreboard.

“It’s going to be a big thing because we’re going to bring our traditions back home,” Benet athletic director Scott Lawler said.

Since 2004, Benet Academy has been playing its home football games across the street at Benedictine University. Meanwhile, Redwings boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse play home contests at sites other than Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium, traveling as far as Oak Brook.

Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium on the campus of Benet Academy in Lisle hasn’t changed much since 1961. Courtesy of Benet Academy

The renewed Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium would host football and boys and girls soccer, track and field, cross country and lacrosse. In addition, the stadium would be used for Benet physical education classes and marching band.

The second phase of the project would include a hospitality building and pavilion on the northern end of the complex for concessions and spirit wear, restrooms, team rooms and a training room. Another turf field is planned, mainly for soccer games, behind the visitors seating.

“Parents want a school to teach beyond the classroom and the lessons learned while competing in athletics or practicing athletics are work, discipline, teamwork, leadership — all of those things are extensions of the classroom,” Lawler said.

Founded in 1837, Benet Academy moved to its current location at 2200 Maple Ave. in 1956.

The school has made various improvements to its campus since 1994. However, the football stadium has been largely untouched since 1961, except for bleachers and a press box that was removed.

Lawler said Benet decided to use the Benedictine stadium in 2004 because “it just wasn’t in the plans to build a stadium at that time.”

“It made sense to go over there,” Lawler said. “I think things have evolved.”

“Even if you spend a lot of time over there (Benedictine University), it’s not yours, it’s not home,” said Benet President Bill Myers, a 1997 graduate and former center on the football team. He noted the logistic “hardship” of players, cheerleaders, band musicians and equipment crossing Maple Avenue both during and after football contests, at night.

“What we’re looking to do is build memories for students, and we want to build them on campus, and I think that just makes it extra-special. Nothing against ‘BenU’ — Benedictine University has been a great partner, but it’s time to bring it home,” Myers said.

The school is currently undergoing a capital campaign, “Continuing the Tradition at Home,” to support the project. No cost has been announced.

Myers said Benet hosted March and June open houses for the school’s neighbors to speak with project engineers about components of the plan.

“We believe that it’s a thoughtfully designed proposal and we’re going to make sure that we use the best technology we have to minimize any impact we have. We’ll always, of course, obey the ordinances of the village,” Myers said.

A public hearing with the Lisle Plan Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 16 at Village Hall, 925 Burlington Ave., Lisle.

If the village signs off on the project, the work would be completed by the 2026-27 school year.

“I think we’ve made a very solid proposal,” Myers said. “We’re working with our neighbors, we’re working with the village, and we’re optimistic that it is going to pass.”

Information on the plan is available at benetstadium.com.

