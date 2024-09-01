Suburban Life daily prep sports schedule for the week of Sept. 3

Glenbard East's Amonte Cook (1) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Glenbard East and Willowbrook high schools on Friday, Sep. 30, 2024 in Villa Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 3 in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Monday, September 2

Boys Golf: Downers Grove South at Naperville North Scramble, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Woodstock at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

Boys Cross Country: Glenbard South at Sycamore Invitational, 4:45 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Benet at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.; Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 4 p.m.; Elmwood Park, South Elgin at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Glenbard South, East Aurora at Elgin, 4 p.m.; Glenbard West at York, 4 p.m.; Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at IVC Invite, 1 p.m.; West Chicago at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Benet vs. South Elgin at Best of the West Tournament, 7 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Mundelein, Titan Invitational, 6:45 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lyons vs. Waukegan at New Trier Invitational, 3:45 p.m.; Elgin at Morton, 7 p.m.; Nazareth at Timothy Christian, 6:15 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; Coal City at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Hoffman Estates at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.; Brother Rice at Wheaton Warrenville South, 6:30 p.m.; Willowbrook vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Joey Novy Classic, 4:30 p.m.; York at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country: Glenbard South at Sycamore Invitational, 4:45 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Barrington at Lyons, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Golf: Elk Grove at Glenbard East, 3:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Providence, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.; St. Laurence at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; Timothy Christian at IC Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.; Reavis at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: West Chicago at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.; Fenton at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; South Elgin at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Lisle at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Benet at Lincoln-Way East, 5:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m. South Elgin at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South at DeLaSalle, 6 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Montini, 6 p.m.; East Aurora at Riverside-Brookfield, 6 p.m.; Westmont at Willows Academy, 6 p.m.; Wheaton North at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.; York at Addison Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4

Boys Golf: Downers Grove South at Leyden, 4 p.m.; Lyons at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.; Wheaton North, Geneva at Batavia, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: South Elgin at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Prospect, Titan Invitational, 5 p.m.; Lombard College Prep at IC Catholic Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Romeoville, 5 p.m.; CICS/Northtown at Westmont, 5 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Chicago University, 6 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Stagg at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf: Downers Grove South, Lemont at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, 4 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Glenbard West at Addison Trail, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; York at Lyons, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Lake Park at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Downers Grove South at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Park at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Naperville North, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; DePaul Prep at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Wheaton Warrenville South, 3:45 p.m.; Montini at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Benet at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Glenbard West, 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.; Lyons at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.; St. Francis at Marist, 6 p.m.; Lisle at Westmont, 6:30 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 5

Boys Golf: Benet at St. Viator, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard East, Larkin at Streamwood, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South, Bartlett at Elmwood Park, 3:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Lyons, 4 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Montini, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Morton at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Nazareth, 3:30 p.m.; Plano at Westmont, 4 p.m.; Lake Park at York, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Benet vs. Oswego at Best of the West Tournament, 7 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Providence at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Brother Rice at Hinsdale Central, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Hinsdale South at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lyons vs. Buffalo Grove at New Trier Invitational, 6 p.m.; Westmont at Montini, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Morton, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 5 p.m.; Westmont at Rochelle Zell, 5 p.m.; Wheaton North at Fenton, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.; Fenwick at York, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Mother McAuley at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.; Lyons at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Morton at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.: Willowbrook at Resurrection, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Marist at Benet, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at York, 4 p.m.; St. Viator at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.; Montini at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Nazareth at Westmont, 4:15 p.m.; Batavia at Wheaton North, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Benet at Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.; Willowbrook at Stevenson, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Lyons at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 4:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard East, 4:15 p.m.; Ridgewood at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:45 p.m.; Resurrection at Montini, 4 p.m.; Elmwood Park at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: St. Ignatius at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.; St. Charles East at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Rosary, 6:30 p.m.; Richards at Lemont, 6 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Montini, 5:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.; York at Wheaton North, 5:15 p.m.; Fenwick at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Football: Moline at Benet, 7:30 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.; West Aurora at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.; East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville at IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.; Lemont at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Lyons at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest at Montini, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at Niles West, 7:30 p.m.; Kenwood at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago Catalyst/Maria at Westmont, 7 p.m.; St. Charles East at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.; Wheaton North at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Willowbrook at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.; York at Plainfield North, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf: Fenton at Glenbard South, 3:20 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Maine East at Glenbard West, Titan Invitational, 6:30 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep vs. Universal, TBA; Ridgewood at Timothy Christian, 7:15 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at NorthPointe Christian (Mich.), 6 p.m.

Girls Cross Country: York at St. Charles East, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Timothy Christian at Bishop McNamara, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Benet at Ladue Horton Watkins (Mo.), 3:30 p.m.; Stagg, Richards, Argo at Morton, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Downers Grove North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley Invite (Diving), 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Glenbard East at Conant Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Willowbrook Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Montini, Normal West, Loyola, Montini at Lyons Quad, 5 p.m.; Bulls Prep, Proviso West, Hancock at Morton Quad, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hoffman Estates Invite, 5 p.m.; Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Chesterton Academy at Westmont, 7 p.m.; Wheaton North at New Trier Invite, 5 p.m.; Maine West at York, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Football: Loyola at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.; St. Francis at St. Louis Lift for Life Academy (Mo.), TBA

Boys Cross Country: Benet, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Wheaton Warrenville South at Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Glenbard East, Morton, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield, Willowbrook at Lyons Invite, 8 a.m.; Glenbard West at Fenton Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lemont, Westmont at Plainfield Central Invite, 9 a.m.; Timothy Christian at South Christian Michigan Invitational, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Harvest Christian, 9 a.m.; Wheaton North at Pleasant Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Downers Grove North at Lyons Quad, 12:30 p.m.; Downers Grove South, Downers Grove North, Glenbard West at Lyons Quad, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer; Benet vs. Naperville North at Best of the West Tournament, 9 a.m.; Oswego East at Downers Grove South, Noon; Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard East, 11 a.m.; Glenbard South at Lemont, 10 a.m.; Glenbard West at Titan Invitational, Noon; Joliet Central at Hinsdale South, 11 a.m.; Peotone at IC Catholic Prep, 10 a.m.; Lyons at New Trier Invitational, TBA; Nazareth at St. Laurence, 11 a.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Westmont, 11 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Western Michigan Christian, 12:45 p.m.; Wheaton North at Addison Trail, TBA; Willowbrook at Joe Novy Classic, TBA

Girls Cross Country: Benet, Wheaton North at St. Charles East Leavey Invitational, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Glenbard East, Hinsdale South, Morton, Nazareth, Willowbrook at Lyons Invite, 8 a.m.; Downers Grove South, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Riverside-Brookfield, Wheaton Warrenville South at Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.; Lemont, Westmont at Plainfield Central Invite, 9 a.m.; Timothy Christian at South Christian Michigan Invitational, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Harvest Christian, 9 a.m.

Girls Flag Football; Lyons vs. Stevenson at Willowbrook Quad, 10 a.m.; Lyons vs. Dundee-Crown at Willowbrook Quad, Noon; Lyons vs. Willowbrook at Willowbrook Quad, 1 p.m.; Morton at Oak Park-River Forest, 2 p.m.

Girls Golf: Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South at Downers Grove North Scramble, 9:30 a.m.; Glenbard South, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Glenbard East Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls Swimming; Downers Grove North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley Invite, 10 a.m.; Fenwick Dan O’Brien Relays, 9 a.m.; Glenbard East at Hinsdale South Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis: Benet at Lincoln-Way West Tournament, 8 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Downers Grove South Invite, 7 a.m.; Fenwick at Fremd Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Lyons at Homewood-Flossmoor Round Robin, 9 a.m.; Montini at Addison Trail Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball: Glenbard East at Conant Invite, 9 a.m.; Glenbard South at Willowbrook Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Hinsdale South at Richland County Lady Tiger Classic, 9 a.m.; Lemont at West Aurora Invite, 8 a.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hoffman Estates Invite, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy Invite, 9 a.m.l Wheaton North at New Trier Invite, 9 a.m.