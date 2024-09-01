September 01, 2024
Suburban Life daily prep sports schedule for the week of Sept. 3

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard East's Amonte Cook (1) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Glenbard East and Willowbrook high schools on Friday, Sep. 30, 2024 in Villa Park.

Glenbard East's Amonte Cook (1) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Glenbard East and Willowbrook high schools on Friday, Sep. 30, 2024 in Villa Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 3 in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Monday, September 2

Boys Golf: Downers Grove South at Naperville North Scramble, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Woodstock at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

Boys Cross Country: Glenbard South at Sycamore Invitational, 4:45 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Benet at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.; Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 4 p.m.; Elmwood Park, South Elgin at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Glenbard South, East Aurora at Elgin, 4 p.m.; Glenbard West at York, 4 p.m.; Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at IVC Invite, 1 p.m.; West Chicago at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Benet vs. South Elgin at Best of the West Tournament, 7 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Mundelein, Titan Invitational, 6:45 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lyons vs. Waukegan at New Trier Invitational, 3:45 p.m.; Elgin at Morton, 7 p.m.; Nazareth at Timothy Christian, 6:15 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; Coal City at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Hoffman Estates at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.; Brother Rice at Wheaton Warrenville South, 6:30 p.m.; Willowbrook vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Joey Novy Classic, 4:30 p.m.; York at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country: Glenbard South at Sycamore Invitational, 4:45 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Barrington at Lyons, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Golf: Elk Grove at Glenbard East, 3:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Providence, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.; St. Laurence at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; Timothy Christian at IC Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.; Reavis at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: West Chicago at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.; Fenton at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; South Elgin at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Lisle at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Benet at Lincoln-Way East, 5:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m. South Elgin at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South at DeLaSalle, 6 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Montini, 6 p.m.; East Aurora at Riverside-Brookfield, 6 p.m.; Westmont at Willows Academy, 6 p.m.; Wheaton North at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.; York at Addison Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4

Boys Golf: Downers Grove South at Leyden, 4 p.m.; Lyons at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.; Wheaton North, Geneva at Batavia, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: South Elgin at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Prospect, Titan Invitational, 5 p.m.; Lombard College Prep at IC Catholic Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Romeoville, 5 p.m.; CICS/Northtown at Westmont, 5 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Chicago University, 6 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Stagg at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf: Downers Grove South, Lemont at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, 4 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Glenbard West at Addison Trail, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; York at Lyons, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Lake Park at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Downers Grove South at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Park at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Naperville North, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; DePaul Prep at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Wheaton Warrenville South, 3:45 p.m.; Montini at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Benet at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Glenbard West, 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.; Lyons at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.; St. Francis at Marist, 6 p.m.; Lisle at Westmont, 6:30 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 5

Boys Golf: Benet at St. Viator, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard East, Larkin at Streamwood, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South, Bartlett at Elmwood Park, 3:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Lyons, 4 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Montini, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Morton at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Nazareth, 3:30 p.m.; Plano at Westmont, 4 p.m.; Lake Park at York, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Benet vs. Oswego at Best of the West Tournament, 7 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Providence at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Brother Rice at Hinsdale Central, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Hinsdale South at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lyons vs. Buffalo Grove at New Trier Invitational, 6 p.m.; Westmont at Montini, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Morton, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 5 p.m.; Westmont at Rochelle Zell, 5 p.m.; Wheaton North at Fenton, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.; Fenwick at York, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Flag Football: Mother McAuley at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.; Lyons at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Morton at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.: Willowbrook at Resurrection, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Marist at Benet, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at York, 4 p.m.; St. Viator at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.; Montini at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Nazareth at Westmont, 4:15 p.m.; Batavia at Wheaton North, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Benet at Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.; Willowbrook at Stevenson, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Lyons at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 4:30 p.m.; Larkin at Glenbard East, 4:15 p.m.; Ridgewood at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:45 p.m.; Resurrection at Montini, 4 p.m.; Elmwood Park at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: St. Ignatius at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.; St. Charles East at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep at Rosary, 6:30 p.m.; Richards at Lemont, 6 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Montini, 5:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.; York at Wheaton North, 5:15 p.m.; Fenwick at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Football: Moline at Benet, 7:30 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.; St. Ignatius at Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.; West Aurora at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.; East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville at IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.; Lemont at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Lyons at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest at Montini, 7:30 p.m.; Morton at Niles West, 7:30 p.m.; Kenwood at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago Catalyst/Maria at Westmont, 7 p.m.; St. Charles East at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.; Wheaton North at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Willowbrook at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.; York at Plainfield North, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf: Fenton at Glenbard South, 3:20 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Maine East at Glenbard West, Titan Invitational, 6:30 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep vs. Universal, TBA; Ridgewood at Timothy Christian, 7:15 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at NorthPointe Christian (Mich.), 6 p.m.

Girls Cross Country: York at St. Charles East, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Timothy Christian at Bishop McNamara, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Benet at Ladue Horton Watkins (Mo.), 3:30 p.m.; Stagg, Richards, Argo at Morton, 4 p.m.; Willowbrook Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming: Downers Grove North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley Invite (Diving), 5:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Glenbard East at Conant Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Willowbrook Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Montini, Normal West, Loyola, Montini at Lyons Quad, 5 p.m.; Bulls Prep, Proviso West, Hancock at Morton Quad, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hoffman Estates Invite, 5 p.m.; Illiana Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Chesterton Academy at Westmont, 7 p.m.; Wheaton North at New Trier Invite, 5 p.m.; Maine West at York, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Football: Loyola at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.; St. Francis at St. Louis Lift for Life Academy (Mo.), TBA

Boys Cross Country: Benet, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Wheaton Warrenville South at Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Glenbard East, Morton, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield, Willowbrook at Lyons Invite, 8 a.m.; Glenbard West at Fenton Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lemont, Westmont at Plainfield Central Invite, 9 a.m.; Timothy Christian at South Christian Michigan Invitational, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Harvest Christian, 9 a.m.; Wheaton North at Pleasant Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Downers Grove North at Lyons Quad, 12:30 p.m.; Downers Grove South, Downers Grove North, Glenbard West at Lyons Quad, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer; Benet vs. Naperville North at Best of the West Tournament, 9 a.m.; Oswego East at Downers Grove South, Noon; Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard East, 11 a.m.; Glenbard South at Lemont, 10 a.m.; Glenbard West at Titan Invitational, Noon; Joliet Central at Hinsdale South, 11 a.m.; Peotone at IC Catholic Prep, 10 a.m.; Lyons at New Trier Invitational, TBA; Nazareth at St. Laurence, 11 a.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Westmont, 11 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Western Michigan Christian, 12:45 p.m.; Wheaton North at Addison Trail, TBA; Willowbrook at Joe Novy Classic, TBA

Girls Cross Country: Benet, Wheaton North at St. Charles East Leavey Invitational, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Glenbard East, Hinsdale South, Morton, Nazareth, Willowbrook at Lyons Invite, 8 a.m.; Downers Grove South, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Riverside-Brookfield, Wheaton Warrenville South at Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.; Lemont, Westmont at Plainfield Central Invite, 9 a.m.; Timothy Christian at South Christian Michigan Invitational, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Harvest Christian, 9 a.m.

Girls Flag Football; Lyons vs. Stevenson at Willowbrook Quad, 10 a.m.; Lyons vs. Dundee-Crown at Willowbrook Quad, Noon; Lyons vs. Willowbrook at Willowbrook Quad, 1 p.m.; Morton at Oak Park-River Forest, 2 p.m.

Girls Golf: Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South at Downers Grove North Scramble, 9:30 a.m.; Glenbard South, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Glenbard East Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls Swimming; Downers Grove North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley Invite, 10 a.m.; Fenwick Dan O’Brien Relays, 9 a.m.; Glenbard East at Hinsdale South Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis: Benet at Lincoln-Way West Tournament, 8 a.m.; Downers Grove North, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Downers Grove South Invite, 7 a.m.; Fenwick at Fremd Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Lyons at Homewood-Flossmoor Round Robin, 9 a.m.; Montini at Addison Trail Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball: Glenbard East at Conant Invite, 9 a.m.; Glenbard South at Willowbrook Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Hinsdale South at Richland County Lady Tiger Classic, 9 a.m.; Lemont at West Aurora Invite, 8 a.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Hoffman Estates Invite, 9 a.m.; Wheaton Academy Invite, 9 a.m.l Wheaton North at New Trier Invite, 9 a.m.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois