Four-person slate successful in District 99 race

Election Judge Liz Albert of Wheaton helps people turn in their votes Tuesday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

A four-person slate running for seats on the Community High School District 99 school board appears victorious in Tuesday’s race.

The Together For Learning slate, comprised of Chris Espinoza, April Finan, Katie Courtney and Mike Riske, had little difficulty winning the race for four seats on the board.

With nearly 100% of the vote tabulated, Courtney garnered 10,011 votes, Finan captured 9,340 votes, Espinoza received 8,817 votes while Riske picked up 8,090 votes, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County Clerk’s Office.

The other two candidates in the race, Dawn Nelson and Gregory Harris, received 5,772 and 5,463 votes, respectfully, according to unofficial results.

Espinoza was the only incumbent in the race. He was first elected in 2021.