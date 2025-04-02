Gilmartin holds lead in Downers Grove Council race

People vote Tuesday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Incumbent Chris Gilmartin maintain his lead in the six-way race for three seats on the Downers Grove Village Council.

With more than 60,000 ballots ballots tabulated, Chris Gilmartin has garnered 2,756 votes, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County County Clerk’s office.

Tammy Sarver is second with 2,390 votes followed by Rob Roe, who has garnered 2,206 votes, according to unofficial results.

The race is rounded out by Matthew Novak, who has captured 1,242 votes; Paul Drabik, who has picked up 1,146 votes; and Thomas Cawthorne, who has received 904 votes, according to unofficial results.