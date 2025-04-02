Montini names DeAndre McCamey new boys basketball coach

DeAndre McCamey, assistant boys basketball coach at Montini for the past four seasons and a former player and assistant coach at St. Joseph under legendary coach Gene Pingatore, has been named the new head coach at Montini.

McCamey replaces Adam DeMong, who announced that he was stepping down at Montini to pursue opportunities in his professional career.

Montini this past season finished 20-13 and won the program’s fourth consecutive regional championship.

“We set out to find the best individual who can build upon our recent success and continue to grow and move our program forward,” Montini athletic director Brian Casey said in a statement. “We knew we wanted to find a high character individual who can not only teach the game of basketball, but can positively impact the lives of our young people.

“After a number of conversations with area ‘basketball people’, college coaches, opposing basketball coaches, school administration, faculty and staff and many of our current Montini players and families, it was very clear that our next coach was already in our building.”

Prior to serving as assistant coach at Montini, McCamey was an assistant coach at St. Joseph under Pingatore. McCamey has coached at Glenbard East as well as on the AAU circuit with the Illinois Wolves program.

“DeAndre will bring a passionate, enthusiastic energy and a vision to enhance and grow the program for even more success in future seasons,” Casey said.

McCamey, a Bellwood native and also a full-time member of the math department at Montini, played collegiately at Southern Indiana. He called building a basketball program “always a dream of mine.”

“As I step into this role, I am filled with excitement and passion for the journey ahead, McCamey said. ”My goal is to not only build and develop the skills of our young athletes on the court but also to instill values that will serve them well in life beyond basketball.

“I believe that through hard work, dedication, and teamwork, we can build not just great players, but great young men. I firmly believe that a strong program is defined by the continued involvement and support of its community, including former players and their families.”