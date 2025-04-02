Pre-trial release denied for second man accused of shooting into crowd at Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration

Pre-trial release was denied Wednesday for a Chicago man accused of firing a handgun into a crowd at a Juneteenth celebration in unincorporated Willowbrook in 2023 (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Pre-trial release was denied Wednesday for a Chicago man accused of firing a handgun at a Juneteenth celebration in unincorporated Willowbrook in 2023, prosecutors said.

Fredrick Turner, 20, of the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

A second man, Franshun Jordan, who is also accused of firing a handgun at the celebration, appeared in First Appearance Court last weekend where a motion to deny pre-trial release was granted.

Jordan, 24, of the 200 block of Vermont Street, Villa Park, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

About 12:24 a.m. June 18, 2023, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed of gunshots fired at a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook.

Reginald Meadows, 31, of Willowbrook had been shot and killed, and more than 20 individuals had been injured, authorities said.

Deputies learned that while attending the Juneteenth celebration, Turner and Jordan were standing outside the Legacy Beauty Supply. Turner became agitated and allegedly began running toward the parking lot between cars. Turner allegedly was chasing another individual when he began shooting not only at the individual but also into a dense crowd, according to the release.

When the shooting began, Jordan ran into an alcove near the front of the Legacy Beauty Supply. When Jordan emerged from the alcove, he began running through the parking lot between cars and started shooting in the direction of people fleeing both on foot and in cars, authorities said. After the shooting, both men separately fled, according to the release.

Turner was arrested on April 1, three days after Jordan was taken into custody, according to the release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Turner and Mr. Jordan fired randomly into a crowd of hundreds of people, turning a peaceful celebration into a chaotic crime scene that tragically resulted in the death of Reginald Meadows and injured more than 20 others,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The charges against these two men sends a strong message that in DuPage County we will not rest and will continue our investigation in any case until all those involved are appropriately charged.”

An investigation into the matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400.