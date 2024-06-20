Girls soccer: Here is the Suburban Life All-Area team

Lyons’ Jillian Herchenroether (5) hugs Caroline Mortonson (7) after Mortonson scored her second goal of the game against York during a Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional girls soccer championship match at Hinsdale Central High School in May 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area Girls Soccer team.

Benet senior Bailey Abbott

Bailey Abbott, Benet, senior, defender: Guided a backline that posted nine shutouts and allowed only 17 goals during a 16-4-1 season. Abbott’s three goals came in narrow wins against Fenwick, Naperville Central and St. Charles East.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Ashlyn Adams jumps and yells as teammates celebrate a win against St. Charles North in a girls soccer game in Wheaton in April 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Ashlyn Adams, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, forward: Scored 27 goals and had eight assists. Helped the Tigers win 12 games. Committed to Illinois.

Glenbard West sophomore Hana Allen

Hana Allen, Glenbard West, sophomore, midfielder: Helped the Hilltoppers turn their season around after 0-5-1 start. Influenced games without scoring. Had three goals and three assists.

Nazareth senior Olivia Austin

Olivia Austin, Nazareth, senior, forward: Finished the season with 22 goals and 12 assists and ended with 59 goals and 29 assists for the Roadrunners during her high school tenure. Committed to play basketball at Dartmouth.

Wheaton North's Zoey Bohmer

Zoey Bohmer, Wheaton North, senior, goalkeeper: The DuKane Conference Goalkeeper of the Year finished with a .79 goals-against average with 6.5 shutouts in 15.25 games. Committed to Loyola Chicago.

Lemont's Casey Kittridge

Casey Kittridge, Lemont, senior, defender: Lemont allowed only 13 goals while posting a 16-4 record behind this stingy leader of the backline. Committed to Eastern Illinois University.

Hinsdale Central's Cate McDonnell (3) tracks the ball during the IHSA Class 3A girls soccer sectional final match between Lyons Township and Hinsdale Central at Reavis High School in Burbank. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Cate McDonnell, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward: Had career highs in goals (15) and assists (nine) to help the Red Devils finish 15-8.

Lyons senior Caroline Mortonson

Caroline Mortonson, Lyons, junior, forward: Found the back of the net 12 times and added 10 assists for 19-5-2 sectional championship squad. Committed to Miami of Ohio.

York senior Michaela Quinn

Michaela Quinn, York, senior, forward: Had 18 goals and 20 assists in fourth season for Dukes. Committed to Indiana for cross country and track and field.

Wheaton North sophomore Jane Rogers

Jane Rogers, Wheaton North, sophomore, forward: Finished with 30 goals and 21 assists, leading the Falcons to the DuKane Conference title. Named the 2024 Suburban Life Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Morton senior Carisma Rosales

Carisma Rosales, Morton, senior, midfielder: Finished spectacular four-year run with 88 goals and 42 assists after scoring 27 goals and adding 19 assists in her swan song this spring. Committed to play at Marquette.

Honorable mention

Emma Amberg, Lemont, senior, forward; Audrey Atkinson, Hinsdale South, junior, forward; Ella Beaudoin, Glenbard West, senior, defender; Avery Berschel, IC Prep, senior, defender; Paige Chrustowski, St. Francis, senior, forward; Annie Fitzgerald, Benet, sophomore, midfielder; Kate Grubish, Benet, senior, goalkeeper; Ava Hansmann, York; senior, defender; Hope Huizenga, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder/forward; Brooke Ittersagen, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, defender; Talia Kaempf, Wheaton North, junior; forward; Grace Kapsch, Fenwick, senior, forward; Stella Kohl, York, senior, midfielder; Ava Lewandowski, York, junior, goalkeeper; Addison Liszka, Downers Grove North, senior, midfielder; Emeline McClenahan, Hinsdale Central, junior, goalkeeper; Ashley Molinari, Downers Grove South, junior, defender; Sophia Musiał, York, senior, forward; Josephine Pochocki, Lyons, senior, midfielder; Lauren Price, Glenbard South, sr., F; Maya Reinheimer, Glenbard East, senior, forward; Calah Strong, Wheaton North, junior, midfield; Campbell Thulin, Downers Grove North, freshman, midfield; Isabel Wirtz, Lyons, senior, midfield/defender.