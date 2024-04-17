Girls soccer notes: Benet starting to hit its stride with five straight wins

Benet doesn’t give you much to work with on the pitch.

After routing Marian Catholic in its season opener, tying Glenbard West in its second game and then falling short in tough matches against Metea Valley and Wheaton North, the Redwings have now won five straight.

“We’re starting to hit our stride a little bit,” Redwings coach Gerard Oconer said. “It’s taken a little while for players to understand their roles and how they fit into our style of play, and we had to replace a very talented senior class and other key players we also lost from last year. We’re starting to come together just in time for the Naperville Invitational (April 18-19 start) and a big game against St. Viator (on April 23).”

The Redwings (6-2-1) have surrendered just five goals this season and the Falcons were the only team to score twice against them.

“It starts with the midfield and we have dominated the midfield in pretty much all of our games,” Oconer said. “I think we have done a really good job of being patient with defending and not recklessly going into tackles but staying disciplined in the back.”

Senior Rania Fikri, sophomore Annie Fitzgerald and freshman Megan Bergman are working extremely well in seizing control of games in the midfield.

“With how technically gifted Rania and Annie are they are able to help keep possession and Megan cleans all the mess behind them and protects the ball,” Oconer said. “And the back line has been really solid and limiting opportunities teams that get through the midfield have.”

Seniors Bailey Abbott and Gabby Hedden and juniors Meghan Sarros and Chloe Sentman have been a formidable presence in the back.

While a stingy defense can win without much offense, the Redwings are producing plenty with all but one of their wins during their current winning streak being by more than a single-goal difference. In fact, the Redwings have scored 34 goals in just nine games and 12 players have scored.

Juniors Johnna Caliendo (six goals, four assists) and Natalie Grove (five goals) are the team’s leading scorers so far while junior Eleanor Mahon (four goals, three assists) and sophomores Ivana Lukas (four goals, four assists) and Fitzgerald (four goals, three assists) are right there with them showcasing the team’s wealth of talent.

“I think one of the things we pride ourselves in is the depth of our team,” Oconer said. “We don’t have necessarily a dominant scorer so it has to be by committee. Players have stepped up and it makes us a challenge for other teams because they can’t lock in on on player because the attack comes from different players on the field.”

McDonnell meets milestone

Hinsdale Central senior Cate McDonnell scored her 10th goal of the season during a 3-2 loss to Geneva in the Plainfield Classic semifinal on April 12.

McDonnell became just one of 16 players to have scored 10 goals in a season at Hinsdale Central since 1985.

While McDonnell and the Red Devils fell short against the Vikings, they are coming off another strong week and now stand at 8-2 overall, getting recent victories against Andrew, East Aurora and Oswego.

“Our two losses so far have been great lessons for us in that our girls have taken it upon themselves to learn something from them,” Red Devils coach Tony Madonia said. “We build this tough schedule so that we learn certain lessons before playoffs. While we know your record can impact your rankings, our girls are committed to the fact that we are building for a playoff run. The ladies’ resiliency and perseverance have been impressive and fun to watch.”

Everyone is contributing this spring for the Red Devils and it’s showing on the stat sheet. Twelve of the team’s 20 players have multiple points and half of the team’s field players have eight or more points.

Area selections named to Plainfield Classic All-Tournament Team

Hinsdale Central: Piper Bingham, Caitlin Doherty, Claire Snodgrass; Downers Grove North: Lexi Keown, Addison Liszka, Campbell Thulin; Glenbard East: Maya Reinheimer; Glenbard West: Ava Callaway, Lauren Escalante;, Morton: Carisma Rosales

Extras

Glenbard West (4-5-1) hasn’t scored a goal in any of its losses. The Hilltoppers also haven’t allowed any goals in any of their wins. After opening the season 0-5-1 in their first six games, the Hilltoppers have now won four straight, blanking Morton, Proviso West, Bartlett and Andrew. The Hilltoppers had a huge test scheduled for Tuesday as they traveled to Elmhurst to take on undefeated York (9-0) in a West Suburban Silver clash.

Lemont (7-3) has picked up back-to-back shutouts over West Aurora and Glenbard South and has won five of its last six games. Lemont finished 2-1 in Lockport’s Porter Cup with their loss coming against Wheaton North.

Westmont (3-9) is enjoying a nice little run these days after losing all but one of its first nine game. The Sentinels beat Mather, 4-0, and Bulls College Prep, 9-0, last week.

Naperville Invitational 2024

This year’s Naperville Invitational begins on Thursday. Benet, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Fenwick, Hinsdale Central, Lyons and York are among the coverage area teams who are competing this season. Interestingly, none of these teams has ever won the Naperville Invitational. Barrington (8-0-1) is the defending champ.