District 99 encourages community to take 5Essentials survey

Students, staff and families in Community High School District 99 are invited to take the 5Essentials Survey. One of the ways the school district is measured on the Illinois Report Card is its response rate, so it’s important that district stakeholders participate.

If you have not yet taken the survey, please do so by following these steps:

Visit https://survey.5-essentials.org/illinois/

Click “parent survey” and follow the prompts

For the “county” field, type “DuPage”

For the “school” field, start typing either “Comm HS Dist 99 - North HS” or “Comm HS Dist - South HS” and select the appropriate school from the drop down menu that appears.

Click “Submit Survey” to ensure that your input is recorded.

The survey is open through March 29.