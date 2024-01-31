Wheaton park district looks to fill board vacancy

The Wheaton Park District Board of Park Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill a board vacancy that was created by the passing of Ray Morrill who served as a park commissioner since 2007. Morrill passed away in August 2023.

Board vacancies are filled by appointment with a majority vote of the remaining board members. Applicants must be registered voters who have lived within Wheaton Park District boundaries for no less than one year. The selected candidate will serve the balance of a two-year term which runs until the next regularly scheduled election in April of 2025.

Interested community members are invited to submit a statement of interest, a resume and a summary of relevant qualifications by Feb. 29. After evaluating the applications, the board will select a narrowed range of candidates to be interviewed. After reaching consensus, the board will vote to appoint the successful candidate at a public park district board meeting. The park board has not set a firm date for completing this process but is hopeful an appointment will be made no later than their regularly scheduled meeting in May.

Serving without compensation, elected or appointed park district board members provide leadership to further the mission and vision of the park district. They establish and adopt policies, establish and adopt an annual tax levy, approve and monitor operational and capital expenditures, develop and maintain long-range plans and oversee the executive director.

The nission of the Wheaton Park District is to enrich the quality of community life through a diversity of healthy leisure pursuits and a heightened appreciation for our natural world. A copy of the Wheaton Park District Board of Commissioners’ General Practices and Polices Manual can be found on the park district website transparency portal.

Interested community members are invited to submit materials to Donna Siciliano, executive assistant, at: dsiciliano@wheatonparks.org.