Live Your Best Life: Improve your fitness at the Geneva Park District’s BestLife Centers

If you participate in Geneva Park District programs, open spaces or special events, you likely have come across the park district’s tagline “Live Your Best Life.”

This philosophy is deep-rooted at the park district’s two full-service BestLife Fitness Centers, which offer workout options to encourage a safe, fun and effective fitness experience.

Sunset Community Center, 710 Western Ave., features the Functional Fitness Studio – including TRX equipment, Plyo Boxes, Slam Balls, ropes and kettlebells – saunas in the locker rooms and a racquetball court.

Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, features an indoor walking/running track, gymnasium and steam rooms in the locker rooms.

In addition to a variety of membership options, BestLife Fitness offers personal training, nutritional counseling and group fitness classes for both members and non-members.

To Mary Jo Para, a certified personal trainer, “living your best life” means a lot of different things to individuals and the exciting part about her job is she gets to help them find that out. A fitness instructor for the Geneva Park District, Para recently joined the team as a BestLife Fitness certified personal trainer.

“Really what I would like to see is that people live their best life,” she said. “That’s what the BestLife tagline is, but that’s the reality. We want to do things to help our bodies for whatever activity that we love – whether that is walking, running, gardening, riding your bike, playing with your children, your grandchildren or your dog. Whatever it is that you love, my goal is to help you do it.”

Para discovered she is living her best life when she is helping others.

“I’ve been teaching fitness classes for over 30 years. My focus as a personal trainer is to create a safe, effective and motivational program for the individual’s needs. I’ve worked to serve populations of all ages, and I really love it,” she said.

“I am driven to help individuals who are coming out of rehab, out of physical therapy, and people who have not exercised in a really long time. The cool thing about personal training is that the personal trainer gets to know the individual and the concerns and goals that are particular to that person. Knowing that, we can guide them, hoping to give them confidence that they can work toward their goals.”

The Geneva Park District invites the community to experience what it means to live their best life by trying out one of its two fitness centers for free. An open house will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at both BestLife Fitness locations.

The public is invited to explore the fitness rooms and equipment, meet the staff, ask questions and enjoy a free workout. Be sure to stop by our information tables for membership discounts, refreshments and prizes. The friendly, helpful staff look forward to greeting you and helping you discover something that inspires you to live your best life.

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.