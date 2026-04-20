Coal City competes at the Illinois FBLA state conference; one student heads to nationals

Coal City High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the annual State Leadership Conference in SpringField. Participating in the conference were [from left, row one]: Addison Smith, Laruen Jacovec, Abi Rose, Grace Sitar, Tess Jeschke, and Penny D’Arcy. In row two (from left): Aubrey Grunwald, Cade Poyner, Gaven Vestal, Hayden Kennell, Wyatt Chase, Reagan Stupak, and Jaycee Chase. (Courtesy photo)

Two Coal City High School students placed in the top 10 at the Illinois FBLA State Leadership Conference, with one advancing to nationals.

Abi Rose finished fourth in Impromptu Speaking and qualified for FBLA Nationals in San Antonio, Texas, June 29-July 2.

Penny D’Arcy placed seventh in Introduction to Public Speaking.

“FBLA was a fun experience that I will never forget,” Rose said. “I was so excited to make the top four in my event.”

Coal City sent 12 students to compete in 10 events at the April 10-11 conference in Springfield. Three other students — Reagan Stupak, Lauren Jacovec, and Addison Smith — advanced to the finals in Introduction to Social Media Strategy.

“The State Leadership Conference was a great experience for our new members to get exposure to the environment of FBLA and get more excited for their FBLA future,” FBLA chapter president Cade Poyner said in a news release.