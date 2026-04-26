Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation honors GEM award winners

GEM Award winner Stacy Brown, right, receives a hug from Kathleen Caldwell, Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation chair emeritus, at the GEM Leadership Celebration in Lake in the Hills Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Several Crystal Lake community leaders have been honored for their achievements at a luncheon.

Those who won the GEM Award from the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation were celebrated Thursday at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

The GEM award, which stands for Generous, Enthusiastic and Motivated, went to Stacy Brown of New York Life, Jim Haisler of Heartland REALTOR Organization and Northwestern Medicine.

Brown said when she arrived in the area in 2016, she was starting over in a different field and a different community.

She said that at her job at the time, she met with business owners regularly and would expect a quick conversation.

“Instead, I would hear, ‘Sit down,’ ‘What’s new?’ ‘Do you want to grab lunch?’ ” Brown said.

Brown added that it’s McHenry County, where people show up, care and invest in others. She said she wanted to get involved and give back.

Brown said she was invited to join her first nonprofit board in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her connections to the community grew stronger during that time, and it shaped how she shows up today.

Audience members applaud at the GEM Leadership Celebration in Lake in the Hills Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

“It showed me the importance of being present, of giving your time even when it’s not convenient, and of leaning in when others need support,” Brown said.

She said she found purpose in being a resource for other people and allowing others to be a resource for her when she needed it.

Haisler touched on the attributes the award represents – generosity, enthusiasm and motivation.

“Being a GEM isn’t about perfection; it’s about commitment. It’s about showing up generously, leading enthusiastically, and staying motivated by the [impact] we make together,” Haisler said.

GEM Award winner Jim Haisler, left, receives his award from Kathleen Caldwell, Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation chair emeritus, at the GEM Leadership Celebration in Lake in the Hills Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

He told emerging leaders the GEM attributes “don’t happen by accident.” Rather, they are choices made every day.

Haisler said he believes leadership is built together.

“None of us succeeds alone,” he said.

He said when local leaders can access education, mentorship and resources, “we all benefit from stronger partnerships, better ideas and a more resilient local economy.”

In addition to the three GEM recipients, 17 high school students were honored as scholarship winners at the luncheon. Michelle Kidd, the foundation’s vice chair, told the audience the total of the scholarships was $21,000. Among the recipients was Prairie Ridge High School‘s John Kemnitz, who received a $1,000 journalism scholarship from Shaw Media, a 2024 recipient of the GEM Award.

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation fosters the growth and development of future and present business leaders by providing financial and educational resources. The foundation aims to strengthen the business community and ensure a vibrant future for the greater Crystal Lake area.