Suspicious device in downtown St. Charles prompts evacuation

A suspicious device found in downtown St. Charles prompted road closures and an evacuation late Saturday.

Police said they received a report shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday that the device was found in a flower planter in the 200 block of West Main Street, west of the river.

The area has since reopened, but nearby residences and businesses were evacuated, and Main Street was closed from 3rd Street to Riverside Avenue, and 2nd Street was closed from Indiana Street to Cedar Street during the investigation, which included the FBI and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad, St. Charles police said in a news release Sunday.

Authorities said there “is no threat to the public,” but continue to investigate with the FBI.

Police didn’t say what the device was.

They asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 630-377-4435.