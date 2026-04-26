Illinois Extension celebrates volunteers who gave over 2,440 hours valued at $83K in service

Master Gardener volunteers examine insects using nets during a community education program. (Photo Provided By Anthony Carlo Warmack)

Master gardener and master naturalist volunteers in Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties contributed 2,440 hours to their communities in 2025 — work valued at $83,841, according to University of Illinois Extension data.

The volunteers are being recognized during National Volunteer Week.

The two volunteer programs train residents to grow food, support pollinators, and protect natural resources. Master gardeners focus on cultivated landscapes and food production.

Master naturalists extend that mission into forests, prairies, and waterways. Together, they reflect the Extension’s broader goal: delivering research-based knowledge that improves lives.

Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteer Chris Blecker and participant Ralph show off produce grown in the gardens at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County in Joliet, a Master Gardener project. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

What master gardeners do

The master gardener program empowers residents to grow their own food and understand the environments in which they live.

In the three-county region, 41 volunteers completed extensive training and contribute ongoing service and continuing education each year, ensuring the information they share is trustworthy and research-backed.

“Illinois Extension Master Gardeners invest their time and talents in local Illinois communities,” Illinois Extension horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda said in a news release. “They share their knowledge with others to help them grow food, support pollinators, and sustain gardens.”

Across Illinois in 2025, 2,048 Master Gardener volunteers donated over $5.2 million in volunteer time to their communities. Volunteers also provided at least 60,662 information services — though the actual number is likely higher, since reporting is voluntary.

What master naturalists do

While master gardeners focus on cultivated landscapes, master naturalist volunteers extend that same spirit of service into Illinois’ forests, prairies, and waterways. In the three-county region, seven master naturalist volunteers contributed to environmental stewardship and education.

“Master naturalist volunteers connect people with nature through environmental stewardship and education,” Kuhajda said. “The goal of the program is to bring together enthusiastic people who are passionate about nature to help protect, preserve, and restore our natural resources.”

Statewide, 927 Master Naturalist volunteers contribute over $2.6 million in volunteer time to their communities.

“This work is about more than plants or landscapes,” Kuhajda said. “It’s about the people. Our programs build knowledge and create spaces where communities can grow together. It’s all thanks to our amazing group of volunteers.”

To learn more about volunteering with the Master Gardener or Master Naturalist program locally, visit:extension.illinois.edu/gkw/volunteer.