Montgomery schedules spring brush pickup

Montgomery officials encourage residents to contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 with any questions about the bulk brush program. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with bulk brush collection during the week of May 4.

Crews will begin on that Monday and make only one pass through each neighborhood in the village. They will continue until they have hit each area one time, the village said in a news release.

Residents are advised to stack all brush neatly in the parkway by Sunday, May 3, as the first pass-through begins promptly at 7 a.m.

Bulk brush pick-up guidelines

The bulk brush program does not extend to commercial, industrial, or non-residential properties.

• The brush must be on the property from which it originates. Brush piled in the right-of-way behind your address or brush not originating from your address will not be collected.

• The brush may be moved into the parkway up to one week before the scheduled pick-up date.

• Brush must be stacked neatly in the parkway by Sunday evening before the scheduled pick-up week.

• Brush blocked by parked cars or put out late after the single pass through the area will not be picked up. If it is not visible or accessible during the pass-through, the homeowner is responsible for disposing of it.

• Pile brush neatly in one direction, unbundled (not tied), with the bigger trunk portions or cut ends facing the street. Brush piles should not exceed 3 feet in height and should not obstruct sidewalks, driveways, or pedestrian pathways.

• Twigs, leaves, and smaller yard debris should be placed in a yard waste bag with a sticker for removal by the village’s regular garbage hauling provider.

• The bulk brush program is not for branches, logs, or tree stumps resulting from large-scale tree trimming or removal.

• Branches must be at least 1 inch in diameter, no larger than 4 inches in diameter, and not shorter than 3 feet.

• Public Works Crews are instructed to avoid picking up piles that include bushes with roots and dirt attached, grape or other vines, lumber, plywood, or construction materials (including but not limited to metal objects, concrete/stone, etc.).

Although these rules are for safety reasons, piles that are not neatly stacked or contain items not considered bulk brush will not be collected.

A tag explaining why it was not collected will be left behind. In addition, residents will need to adjust the stack to meet the requirements for weekly collection by the village’s waste hauler provider (refuse contractor).

Village officials encourage residents to contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 with any questions about the program.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org/167/Brush-Pick-up.org.