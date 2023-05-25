May 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Police looking for witnesses to Wednesday afternoon crash and shooting on Randall Road

By Aimee Barrows
A police chase led to a crash and a reported officer-involved shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Geneva.

A police chase led to a crash and a reported officer-involved shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Geneva. (Jeff Knox)

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the police-involved incident at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., according to a news release.

A Kane County Sheriff K-9 police dog was killed in the incident that began after a car chase from South Elgin to the intersection of Fabyan and Randall. The suspect was also killed.

According to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, Aurora police received a report of a carjacking at a Jiffy Lube on Orchard Road south of I-88. A license plate reading camera tracked the stolen car, a Honda Accord, at Route 25 and Stearns Road in South Elgin at about 2:30 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy located the Honda near Randall and Silver Glen roads and gave chase. The pursuit continued into Geneva.

Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed a handgun, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had fled from other officers from various agencies in recent days.

If anyone has information and/or video related to this incident, contact the tip line at 331-385-6314, and leave your full name and phone number. A detective will return the call.

Kane CountyKane County Sheriff's OfficeCrime