Police looking for witnesses to Wednesday afternoon crash and shooting on Randall Road

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the police-involved incident at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., according to a news release.

A Kane County Sheriff K-9 police dog was killed in the incident that began after a car chase from South Elgin to the intersection of Fabyan and Randall. The suspect was also killed.

According to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, Aurora police received a report of a carjacking at a Jiffy Lube on Orchard Road south of I-88. A license plate reading camera tracked the stolen car, a Honda Accord, at Route 25 and Stearns Road in South Elgin at about 2:30 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy located the Honda near Randall and Silver Glen roads and gave chase. The pursuit continued into Geneva.

Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed a handgun, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had fled from other officers from various agencies in recent days.

If anyone has information and/or video related to this incident, contact the tip line at 331-385-6314, and leave your full name and phone number. A detective will return the call.