Kane Sheriff’s K-9, suspect dead after police chase ends on Randall Road in Batavia

A Kane County Sheriff’s K-9 police dog is dead after a car chase that began in South Elgin ended on Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway near the Batavia Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect is also dead.

Kane County Sheriff K9 Hudson was killed during a confrontation with a suspected carjacker Wednesday at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva. His handler is Det. Luke Weston.

At a Wednesday evening press conference, Sheriff Ron Hain said when the pursuit ended, a suspect got out of the car and “presented a handgun at the same time one of our police K-9s was deployed and bit the offender and was in an active struggle with him.”

Authorities did not release the man’s name or age. Hain would not say how many shots were fired.

A police chase led to a crash and a reported officer-involved shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Geneva. (Jeff Knox)

Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed the handgun, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”

Authorities say there is no threat to the general public after a crash and a reported officer- involved shooting Wednesday in Geneva. (Jeff Knox)

Deputies were not hurt, but were taken to a local hospital to be “checked out,” according to Hain.

Aurora police received a report of a carjacking at a Jiffy Lube on Orchard Road south of I-88. A license plate reading camera tracked the stolen car, a Honda Accord, at Route 25 and Stearns Road in South Elgin at about 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

A sheriff’s deputy located the Honda near Randall and Silver Glen roads and gave chase. The pursuit continued into Geneva and ended at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway near a shopping center that has an At Home store, a Best Buy and an Oberweis dairy store.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had fled from other officers from various agencies in recent days.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

Daily Herald reporters Susan Sarkauskas and Katlyn Smith contributed to this story.