Kane sheriff calls for greater attention from drivers in wake of crash fatalities, injury

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The past week in Kane County has brought an increase in the amount of fatalities and serious injury accidents with four separate traffic crashes that resulted in the loss of three lives, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain stated in a news release.

These vehicle crashes have occurred in multiple areas of the county in the past 10 days.

Hain was referring to two Aug. 16 crashes, one at Red Gate and Randall roads in which 19-year-old Kevin White of St. Charles was killed and one at Route 30 east of Orchard Road, in which Alex Garcia-Roguel, also 19, of Aurora, was killed; and a third crash on Keslinger Road Monday that killed Marcus Jones, 45, of Montgomery.

The fourth crash, which occurred Aug. 15 on U.S. 30 in Big Rock, had serious injuries but no fatalities.

Hain and his staff at the Kane Country Sheriff’s Office want to not only bring awareness to this sensitive topic, but also to assist in providing critical steps to help reverse this devastating trend, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office works to identify the geographical areas most impacted by these incidents and will continue to provide additional traffic enforcement and other awareness tactics in hopes of decreasing the crashes on the county’s roadways and saving lives.

For example, in the last three months Hain and his deputies have made 1,535 traffic stops. Of those, 604 resulted in a citation being issued and 931 stops resulted in a written warning.

“However, we cannot keep our roadways safe alone. We need the public’s aid in providing safer travel in Kane as we all travel to and from our destinations,” Hain stated in the release. “We urge drivers of all ages to remember that when they get behind the wheel or in the vehicle with a friend, co-worker, or a family member, to engage in safe practices.”

This includes not driving impaired, proper child safety restraints, proper seat belting, along with honoring speed limits throughout the county, the release stated.

The devastation not only within the past 10 days, but also throughout the years has weighed heavily on the Sheriff’s Office while responding to these crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to enhance its efforts and partnerships in the campaign for safer roadways.