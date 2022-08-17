Breaking: St. Charles man dies following Randall Road crash Tuesday afternoon

A St. Charles man has died from injuries suffered in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin White, 19, died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. White was a passenger in a car driven by Mason Koffenberger, 20.

Koffenberger has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, a spokesperson from Northwestern Medicine said Wednesday morning.

The two men were in a crash at Red Gate and Randall roads in St. Charles Township around 3 p.m..

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Koffenberger was driving a 2009 gray Chevrolet Malibu north on Randall Road through the intersection with Red Gate Road, when the vehicle was struck by 2016 silver Toyota Sienna that was turning left to go east on Red Gate Road. The Toyota turned right in front of the Malibu, according to the release.

The collision in the intersection caused the Malibu to veer off the roadway and hit the traffic signal pole on the northeast corner on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, Frank Morales 74, Elgin, was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left, the release stated.

Morales was alone in the Toyota. He was treated and released at the scene, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office along with the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate the crash, the release stated.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash at this time.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the crash, call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at 630-444-1103.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by St. Charles police and the Office of Emergency Management, the release stated.