Sugar Grove road closure: What to know ahead of Wednesday’s Independence Day Bike Parade

Helen Jorgensen and Calico Rose start the Community Fourth of July Bike Parade in Sugar Grove in this Shaw Local file photo. Area motorists are reminded that Bastian Drive in Sugar Grove will be closed temporarily Wednesday, July 3, 2025, for the annual Fourth of July Bike Parade.

SUGAR GROVE – Area motorists are reminded that Bastian Drive in Sugar Grove will be closed temporarily Wednesday for the annual Fourth of July Bike Parade.

Bastian Drive will close from 3:40 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Village of Sugar Grove’s social media page.

The Independence Day Bike Parade is hosted by the Sugar Grove Park District. The day’s events kick off at Sugar Grove Library with a bike rodeo hosted by the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District in the north lot from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Line-up for the bike parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The parade kicks off at 3:45 p.m.

The parade will go down Bastian Drive from Municipal to McCannon drives, according to the park district.