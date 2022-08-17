One dead after vehicle splits in half in crash on Route 30 east of Orchard Road near Montgomery

One person was killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that split a BMW in half and ejected its driver Tuesday night on Route 30 just east of Orchard Road near Montgomery.

In a statement, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the driver one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Alex Garcia-Roguel, 19, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 53 year-old Aurora man and a 17 year-old female, also from Aurora, were both injured and taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office said according to their initial investigation, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. when Garcia-Roguel’s BMW, which was proceeding westbound on Route 30 at a high rate of speed struck the rear of a Nissan Rogue that was being driven by the 53 year-old Aurora man, which was also traveling westbound. The collision caused the Nissan to leave the highway and roll over.

Garcia-Roguel’s vehicle continued westbound for a short distance and entered the eastbound lane where it struck a Chevy Malibu that was being driven by the 17 year-old. The force of the collision caused Garcia-Roguel’s vehicle to split in half and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the crash is continuing and they have not determined if drugs, alcohol or texting were factors in the crash. However, the sheriff’s office said “it is clear that excessive speed by the BMW was a major contributing factor into this crash.”

No citations were issued.