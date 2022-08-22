One person dead after Monday morning crash in Blackberry Township

One person is dead after a head-on crash just after 7 a.m. Monday on Keslinger Road near Blackberry Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident on Keslinger Road, just west of Thryselius Drive in Blackberry Township. The initial investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Honda HR-V was westbound on Keslinger crossed the center line, hitting a gray 2021 Honda Civic that was eastbound on Keslinger.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. The other driver was taken to Delnor with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the drivers, pending notification of the families. No Kaneland students were involved in the crash, the release stated.

Kane County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.