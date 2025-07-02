Elgin BMX racetrack to host state championship, boost local tourism, official says

Matt Wilhelm, a national BMX Rider, Guinness World Record holder and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist rides a bicycle upside down during an assembly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Ladd Grade School in this Shaw Local file photo. The Hill BMX racetrack in Elgin recently was named as the host track for the 2025 BMX State Championship. The event is expected to be a tourism boost for the region, an agency official said. (Scott Anderson)

ELGIN – The Hill BMX racetrack recently was named as the host track for the 2025 BMX State Championship.

It’s a chance to draw thousands to the area in September, an Elgin tourism agency official said.

The host track is granted to the top-ranked BMX track in Illinois.

BMX racetrack rankings are determined by a point system that evaluates factors including the number of hosted races and volume of participating BMX riders.

“The success of The Hill BMX’s Beginner League program played a significant role in the racetrack being ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time ever,” track operator JoAnne Mulvihill said in a news release.

The Hill BMX racetrack also is ranked fourth in the central region and ninth among BMX tracks in the United States and Canada.

“The BMX State Championship is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Elgin and provide a significant economic boost to local hotels, restaurants, and businesses,” Explore Elgin Area sales manager Ryan Cortez said.

The 2025 BMX State Championship will consist of a variety of races for multiple age groups from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28. Spectators can attend for free.

Individuals interested in volunteering during the championship event are encouraged to contact JoAnne Mulvihill at thehillbmx@comcast.net.

The Hill BMX is an all-volunteer, non-profit BMX Racing track located inside the Elgin Sports Complex. The track has been in service for 35 years.

Explore Elgin Area is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting tourism and economic growth in the Elgin area. Through partnerships and collaborations with local businesses and organizations, Explore Elgin Area works to showcase unique attractions, events, and experiences available in the area.

For information, visit exploreelginarea.com or thehillbmx.com/.