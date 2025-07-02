Passenger opens door instead of window, falls out onto rural Elburn roadway: Sheriff

A 40-year-old man fell out of a moving Toyota sedan on Illinois Route 38 north of Elburn and was injured Tuesday after he opened the door instead of the window, authorities said.

The man fell out onto the roadway on Route 38 west of Illinois Route 47, according to a Wednesday news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured man was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he remains hospitalized. Hospital staff have not provided further information regarding his condition, the release stated.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, a 38-year-old woman, told authorities the man “indicated he was going to roll down the window, but instead opened the vehicle door and fell from the moving vehicle while she was driving.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Investigations Division. The Kane County Drone Unit and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted in the emergency response.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash is urged to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

This story was updated at 12:27 p.m. July 2, 2025.