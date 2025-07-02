Kane County Chronicle 2024-2025 softball All-Area team

St. Charles North's Paige Murray reacts to a strikeout against St. Charles East on Wednesday May 14,2025 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the 2025 Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team.

First team

Aurora Central Catholic's Kate Gambro (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Kate Gambro, Aurora Central Catholic, senior, outfielder: A Class 2A Third Team All-State honoree, Gambro batted .400 with a team-high 44 hits and added three home runs, 35 RBIs, 35 runs and 15 stolen bases.

St. Charles North's Ella Heimbuch (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Ella Heimbuch, St. Charles North, sophomore, catcher/utility: The leadoff hitter for the North Stars, Heimbuch batted .404 with 40 hits, including six doubles. She scored 29 runs, drove in 13 and swiped 21 bags. Heimbuch was named a Class 4A Third Team All-State honoree.

St. Francis sophomore Lauren Kennedy

Lauren Kennedy, St. Francis, junior, infielder: A Class 3A Second Team All-State honoree, Kennedy finished the season batting .500 with 40 hits, including five home runs. The Louisville commit also scored 45 runs and stole 18 bases for the Spartans.

St. Francis' Lilly Konen (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Lilly Konen, St. Francis, junior, infielder: Konen batted .420 on the season with 34 hits and had a team-high 44 RBIs to earn Class 3A Third Team All-State honors.

St. Charles North's Julianna Kouba (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Julianna Kouba, St. Charles North, sophomore, infielder: A Class 4A Third Team All-State honoree, Kouba batted .393 with 35 hits, including nine doubles and two home runs. She drove in 25 runs and scored 24 runs.

Aurora Central Catholic's Corina Miller (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Corina Miller, Aurora Central Catholic, junior, pitcher: The ace in the circle for the Chargers, Miller set a program record for wins in a season after going 16-3. She posted a 1.83 ERA and struck out 113 to earn Class 2A Second Team All-State honors.

St. Charles North's Paige Murray (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Paige Murray, St. Charles North, senior, pitcher: The 2024 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Murray continued her excellence on the mound, going 13-5 with a 1.89 ERA and striking out 147 batters over 140⅔ innings. She was named the DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year. She also produced at the plate, batting .417 with 30 hits (eight doubles) and 20 RBIs to earn Class 4A First Team All-State honors.

St. Charles North's Mack Patterson (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Mack Patterson, St. Charles North, senior, outfielder: Patterson batted .384 on the season with 33 hits and drove in 17 runs. The Loyola commit added 25 runs and 13 stolen bases and was named Class 4A Second Team All-State.

St. Charles East's Hayden Sujack (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, junior, catcher: The 2025 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Sujack batted .461 with 53 hits, including 12 doubles and 17 home runs. The South Carolina commit recorded 48 RBIs and scored 29 runs to earn Class 4A First Team All-State honors.

Aurora Central Catholic's Morgan Vaghy (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Morgan Vaghy, Aurora Central Catholic, junior, infielder: A Class 2A Second Team All-State honoree, Vaghy batted .451 (.528 on-base percentage) with 41 hits and two home runs, 29 runs and 22 RBIs for the Chargers.

St. Charles East's Addison Wolf (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Addison Wolf, St. Charles East, senior, infielder: Wolf helped pace the Saints to a sectional title with her offense, batting .480 on the season with 59 hits. The Maryville commit added 13 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 44 RBIs and 40 runs to earn Class 4A Third Team All-State honors.

Brynn Woods

Brynn Woods, Kaneland, junior, pitcher/infielder: A dual threat for the Knights, Woods posted a 1.80 ERA in the circle while striking out 176 batters. She hit .253 with 17 RBIs at the plate to earn Class 3A Second Team All-State honors.

Honorable mention

Morgan Beers, sophomore, St. Charles East; Allie Botkin, senior, Burlington Central; Kat Cerwin, senior, Geneva; Lillyana Crawford, freshman, Kaneland; Alyssa Freeman, freshman, St. Francis; Clara Lyons, freshman, Geneva; Lexi Majkszak, junior, St. Charles East; Jordyn McBride, junior, St. Charles North; Amira Mendoza, junior, Batavia; Ashley Moore, senior, Aurora Central Catholic; Jessica Pleckham, senior, Aurora Central Catholic; Isabelle Reed, junior, Burlington Central; Gwen Shouse, senior, Batavia; Maggie Stewart, senior, St. Francis; Makayla Van Dinther, junior, St. Charles East