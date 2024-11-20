St. Charles voters will see familiar names on April ballots

Nine St. Charles City Council seats are up for election in April, including the seats for Mayor, City Clerk and Treasurer. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

Nine St. Charles City Council seats are up for election in April, including the seats for Mayor, City Clerk and Treasurer. With the deadline to file passed, voters will have choices for their next Mayor and several City Council members during the Consolidated Election on April 1, 2025.

Every incumbent alderperson filed to run for reelection, with four races drawing challengers. The City Clerk seat is the only race that will not have an incumbent candidate, as City Clerk Nancy Garrison will not run for reelection.

In the race for Mayor, incumbent Lora Vitek is facing off against challenger Clint Hull.

Newcomer Susan Hanson will run for City Clerk unopposed.

Incumbent City Treasurer John R. Harrill will run for reelection unopposed.

In Ward 1, incumbent alderperson Ronald Silkaitis will run for reelection and face challenger Robert Kasper.

In Ward 2, incumbent alderperson Ryan Bongard will run for reelection, challenged by Angela Churchill.

Two seats in Ward 3 are up for election, one two-year and one four-year term. Incumbent alderperson Bob Gehm will run to keep his seat for a two-year term unopposed. Incumbent alderperson Paul Lencioni will be challenged for the four-year term seat by Liquor Control Commission member Vicki Spellman and former D303 School Board member Carolyn Waibel.

In Ward 4, incumbent alderperson Bryan Wirball will run for reelection unopposed.

In Ward 5, incumbent alderperson Steve Weber has filed to run for reelection and will be challenged by newcomer Lauren Duddles.