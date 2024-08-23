St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek will run to keep her seat in 2025 election

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek speaks at a campaign event on Aug. 21, 2024, at Pollyanna Brewing Company in St. Charles, announcing her bid to run for reelection in 2025. (David Petesch)

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek officially announced she will run for reelection for her second term as Mayor in 2025.

Vitek made the announcement in front of a group of nearly 200 supporters during her inaugural campaign event, Lagers for Lora, on Sept. 21 at Pollyanna Brewing Company, 106 S. Riverside Ave. in St. Charles.

Among those in attendance were several current St. Charles alderpersons, local judges, trustees from neighboring townships, previous St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina who emceed the event, and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, who gave a speech endorsing Vitek.

Former St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina was the emcee for Mayor Lora Vitek's campaign event on Aug. 21, 2024, at Pollyanna Brewing Company in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

“The decision to run has never been about me, but rather it is truly about continuing the progress and growth of this amazing city,” Vitek said.

Vitek was elected mayor in 2021 when she defeated 5th Ward Alderman Maureen Lewis by a margin of more than 6% of the vote total. Before running for mayor, Vitek had served as 4th Ward alderperson since 2017.

“When asked why I want to seek reelection my response is, and continues to be, because I love this community,” Vitek said. “I love the growth and economic vibrancy that we have all created, and I love seeing St. Charles flourish as one of the best places to live and raise a family.”

Mosser detailed Vitek’s willingness to help the State’s Attorney’s Office combat child pornography in St. Charles by allowing them to use the Police Department’s crime lab.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser speaks at a campaign event on Aug. 21, 2024, at Pollyanna Brewing Company, endorsing St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek's bid to run for reelection in 2025. (David Petesch)

“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman, and that’s Lora Vitek,” Mosser said. “Lora is not afraid to deal with problems head-on. She’s not going to hide what’s happening, she’s going to see a problem and find a solution for it.”

Vitek listed several of her goals for the city and developments she wants to see come to completion during her second term, if elected. Those goals included improving the bike-ability and walkability of the city, redevelopment of the former Charlestowne Mall and former east side Police Station, the opening of the Whole Foods development, and the completion of Pheasant Run and the new Fox Haven Square development.

“I will continue to work hard for what’s right and what you all deserve,” Vitek said. “I will continue to learn and evolve. I’m very ambitious and energized to lead this community with the positivity and energy that I have already brought to the position. I have, over the last few years, proven myself, I believe, and I ask tonight that you will support me in seeking a second term.”

Vitek’s term is set to expire in 2025. So far, no other candidates have announced they will challenge Vitek in the April 2025 consolidated election.