Former Kane County judge announces candidacy for St. Charles Mayor

Clint Hull announces his candidacy for St. Charles Mayor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Former Chief Judge of the Kane County Circuit Court Clint Hull announced he plans to challenge incumbent Lora Vitek for St. Charles Mayor in the 2025 election.

Vitek announced her plans to run for a second term last month, and so far, Hull is her only challenger.

Hull is a St. Charles native, lifelong resident and graduate of St. Charles schools and he and his wife Amy raised their four children in the city. In addition to serving as a Kane County judge until his retirement last month, Hull also previously served as first assistant of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and president of the St. Charles Park District Board.

Hull announced his candidacy in front of roughly 300 supporters at a Sept. 5 campaign event at the Hotel Baker at 100 W. Main St. in downtown St. Charles.

Among those in attendance were several current and former alderpersons, school board members and former mayors Fred Norris and Sue Klinkhamer. Former Kane County Board member John Hoscheit, former St. John Neumann priest Father David Peck and Hull’s son, T.C. Hull, spoke at the event.

Clint Hull talks with supporters before announcing his candidacy for St. Charles Mayor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Hoscheit introduced Hull and detailed his background and service to the community, Peck led the group in prayer and T.C. Hull gave a speech before introducing his father.

“I just want to take a few minutes to talk about why he really is the perfect person to lead this city going forward,” T.C. Hull said. “If you know my dad, you truly love my dad...You’re not going to find somebody who loves and cares for St. Charles as much as my dad.”

Hull said he wanted to be Mayor since a young age, recalling his parents campaigning for Norris. He said he wasn’t going to talk about policies or agendas at the event, but gave two reasons for wanting to run for mayor: his desire to serve his neighbors, friends and community, and to support and work with businesses and community organizations.

“I’m running for mayor because I’m so proud to be from St. Charles,” Hull said. “My entire life, the City of St. Charles has invested in me, and now it’s time for me to show the City of St. Charles a return on that investment, and I think the best way I can do that is to serve as its next mayor.”

Hull said improving St. Charles will be done through teamwork. He cited his experience leading the circuit court through the COVID-19 pandemic and being one of the first courts in the state to be back up and running.

Supporters watch as Clint Hull announces his candidacy for St. Charles Mayor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

“Good isn’t good enough,” Hull said. “St. Charles deserves the best, and that’s what I want to do as your next mayor.”

Hull and Vitek will face off in the April 2025 election.