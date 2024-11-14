Here are the St. Charles City Council candidates for the April election so far

Nine seats on St. Charles City Council are up for election this April, and as of Nov. 14, with nearly all incumbents running for reelection, only two challengers have filed so far.

Nine St. Charles City Council seats are up for election in April, including the seats for Mayor, City Clerk and Treasurer.

As of Nov. 14, every incumbent alderperson has filed to run for reelection with one seat drawing a challenger. The mayoral race will also be contested. City Clerk is the only seat open without a candidate.

The window for candidates to file petitions opened on Nov. 12 and the deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, when packets must be submitted at the City Clerk’s office in the municipal building at 2 E. Main St.

In the race for Mayor, incumbent Lora Vitek is facing off against challenger Clint Hull.

No candidate has filed to run for City Clerk so far.

Incumbent John R. Harrill has filed to run for City Treasurer, and is currently unopposed.

In Ward 1, alderperson Ronald Silkaitis has filed to run for reelection and is currently unopposed.

In Ward 2, alderperson Ryan Bongard has filed to run for reelection and is currently unopposed.

Two seats in Ward 3 are up for election, one two-year and one four-year term. Incumbent alderperson Bob Gehm will run to keep his seat for a two-year term, and is currently unopposed. Incumbent alderperson Paul Lencioni will be challenged for the four-year term seat by newcomer Vicki Spellman.

In Ward 4, alderperson Bryan Wirball has filed to run for reelection and is currently unopposed.

In Ward 5, alderperson Steve Weber has filed to run for reelection and is currently unopposed.

All seats are for four-year terms unless otherwise specified. Should a simultaneous filing lottery be necessary, it will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 in the City Clerk’s Office.

For more information, contact Marzena Sheets, Deputy City Clerk at msheets@stcharlesil.gov.