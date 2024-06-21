Kautz Road work in Kane County to begin this week

While Kautz Road will remain open to traffic, motorists should use caution driving through the work zone. Portions of the construction schedule will require detours and drivers are asked to be alert. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Kautz Road reconstruction and widening project from Geneva to St. Charles is now underway with underground utility work anticipated to start the week of June 24, officials announced in a news release.

The initial work will include removing the roadway surface pavement, concrete curb and walking trail on the 1.56 miles of Kautz Road from Swenson Avenue in St. Charles to Longest Drive in Geneva. All construction activity is weather-dependent.

While Kautz Road will remain open to traffic, motorists should use caution driving through the work zone, according to the release.

Portions of the construction schedule will require detours and drivers are asked to be alert.

Vehicles heading west on Averill Road will not be able to turn onto Kautz Road for the next four to six weeks due to construction.

Access to the Geneva Business Park along Averill Road will not be impacted, but motorists will need to use Kirk Road to turn onto Averill Road during the closure.

The project will replace failing pavement, enhance freight mobility, mitigate drainage, complete trail connectivity, improve safety and support economic development in the area, according to the release.

Construction is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the year, with landscape restoration and other punch list items being finished in spring 2025.

The project is a joint venture between the cities of Geneva and St. Charles. The construction cost is estimated at $6.35 million, with almost $608,300 in engineering to be shared, according to an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities.

Nearly $5 million, or 78% of the cost is to be provided by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, Truck Access Route Program and the Kane/Kendall Council of Mayors Surface Transportation Program, according to the agreement.

Geneva’s cost will be $936,600 or 15% of the remaining construction cost, and $413,639 or 68% to TranSystems Engineering in Schaumburg for the engineering costs.

St. Charles will pay $440,753 or 7% of the remaining construction costs and $194,639 to TranSystem Engineering or 32% of the engineering cost.

More project information can be found on Geneva’s Kautz Road Widening web page.

The public can subscribe for “road construction” updates by visiting Notify Me on the City’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Questions can be directed to the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.