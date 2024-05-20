Reconstruction of Kautz Road from Geneva to St. Charles to begin this month

The reconstruction of 1.56 miles of Kautz Road from Swenson Avenue in St. Charles to Longest Drive in Geneva will requires some detours during construction.

The widening and reconstruction of 1.56 miles of Kautz Road from Swenson Avenue in St. Charles to Longest Drive in Geneva will begin at the end of this month, St. Charles and Geneva officials announced in a news release.

The cost is estimated at $6.35 million to be shared, according to an intergovernmental agreement between the two cities.

The contractor will begin mobilizing equipment this week with operations scheduled to get underway this month.

The project will replace failing pavement, enhance freight mobility, mitigate drainage issues, complete trail connectivity, improve safety measures and support economic development in the area.

Portions of the construction schedule will require detours.

The Kautz Road reconstruction and widening project is 1.56 miles from Longest Drive to Swenson Avenue in Geneva and St. Charles. The two cities and the Illinois Department of Transportation will share in the $6.35 million project cost. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

The project is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the year, with landscape restoration and other punch list items being finished in spring 2025.

Nearly $5 million, or 78% of the cost is to be provided by the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, Truck Access Route Program and the Kane/Kendall Council of Mayors Surface Transportation Program, according to the agreement.

Geneva’s cost will be $936,600 or 15% of the remaining construction cost, and $413,639 or 68% to TranSystems Engineering in Schaumburg for the engineering costs.

St. Charles will pay $440,753 or 7% of the remaining construction costs and $194,639 to TranSystem Engineering or 32% of the engineering cost.

More project information can be found on Geneva’s Kautz Road Widening web page, www.geneva.il.us.

The public can subscribe for “road construction” updates by visiting Notify Me on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Questions can be directed to the Geneva Public Works Department by calling 630-232-1501.