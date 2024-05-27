Parade, pancakes gather Memorial Day crowds in Geneva

William Sherry of St. Charles prepares pancakes at the Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, adept after volunteering in the role since 1997. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Chilly temperatures did not keep a hungry crowd from enjoying the 68th Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast, held in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of Geneva, a half block from the route of the annual parade.

“It’s cool for a community, just to eat outside and be together,” Meghan Sturm of Geneva said, surrounded by her family: husband Sam and children Elyse, Brandt and Colton. “We have cousins from out of town. We eat here and go to the parade.”

Brandt Sturm of Geneva and sister Elyse join their family at the Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast at the United Methodist Church of Geneva. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Church member William Sherry of St. Charles was one of the griddle masters.

The event draws 500 to a thousand people each year, adding up to producing 2,000 or more pancakes, Sherry said.

“It’s the best time,” he said, as he poured pancake batter onto a hot griddle. “I’ve been doing this since 1997.”

He and his wife, Connie, are familiar faces in the Tri-Cities and beyond, working with the theater and performance programs at St. Charles North High School, Norris Cultural Arts Center, Baker Community Center and at Maine South and East high schools.

The breakfast was presented by the men’s clubs of the Geneva church and Batavia United Methodist Church, with all proceeds going to charities.

Volunteers ensure it’s a pampered dining experience as youth and adults pitch in to be at the ready with extra butter, syrup and steaming refills of coffee.

The color guard leads the Memorial Day Parade organized by American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Community members gathered downtown to watch the American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75′s annual Memorial Day Parade as it headed north on Third Street from the Geneva train station at 10 a.m. to end with ceremonies at the war memorial in Wheeler Park.

Geneva High School's marching band takes part in the Memorial Day Parade. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Hovering over the park could be seen the Geneva Police Department’s new drone taking its inaugural flight to provide added security.