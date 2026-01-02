‘There were no serious negotiations:’ No murder pleas so far in La Salle County, maybe none coming

(File photo) Joe Navarro has been La Salle County state’s attorney since 2022 and previously held that post from 1988-96. This board shows his pending murder cases and Navarro, depicted here Friday, Aug.1, 2025, has never seen this many at once. “Within a span of 20 months we’ve had seven people charged with murder. That’s definitely unprecedented.” (Scott Anderson)

The tally so far: seven dead in 20 months. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro has said it’s the worst stretch of murders in county history.

One commonality? Drugs. While careful not to violate Illinois Supreme Court rules against discussing specific cases, Navarro said in August that the purchase or exchange of drugs was a flashpoint or contributor in the killings to date.

Now, as La Salle County begins a new calendar year, a new theme is emerging: So far, nobody has pleaded guilty. Three were convicted in 2025 at bench or jury trials and the Navarro anticipates having to bring the remaining suspects to trial in the months ahead.

“There were no serious negotiations with any of the murder defendants,” Navarro said, “nor do I expect any.”

TRIED AND FAILED

Three killers tried their luck at trial and struck out.

Malcolm Whitfield stood trial in July for the 2023 shooting of three people in Streator. Shaquita Kelly died from her injuries. A jury rejected Whitfield’s argument that the evidence against him was insufficient. His projected release date is 2117.

Logan Petre, 21, of Marseilles was convicted in September of killing his father, Leo Petre, on Father’s Day weekend 2024. Petre tried to argue in self-defense; Judge Michelle A. Vescogni ruled Leo died of strangulation and that Logan’s failure to release his father from the chokehold was proof of intent to kill. He’s set for release in 2076.

Tyler Skerett was convicted in October of murdering Camryn Merritt in the Easter Sunday 2025 drive-by shooting in Streator. Skerett exercised his right to speedy trial in what was believed to be a bid to catch prosecutors and witnesses unprepared.

Skerett’s scheduled release date is 2134. Navarro confirmed he and his prosecutors were ready for Skerett – and all the others who rolled the dice at trial.

STILL PENDING

Navarro said he doesn’t expect any serious plea negotiations with the remaining suspects. A review of the open cases to date suggests he’s correct.

Nicolaus Phillips of Spring Valley is currently set for trial March 5 for the fatal 2023 shooting of Eric Clements of Ottawa. Recently-filed court records show Phillips plans to argue self-defense – a likely sign he’s headed for court rather than the bargaining table.

Less certain is whether Phillips’ alleged accomplice will go to trial soon.

Chastity Furar is not alleged to have fired the shot to have killed Clements – she is alleged to have driven the gunman and to have supplied him with the weapon – and awaits a new trial setting. She will appear Jan. 16.

Two more murder suspects are awaiting 2026 trial settings.

Joshua Casey, 39, of Streator is scheduled to get new trial dates when he appears Jan. 21. Casey is faces up to 60 years if convicted of killing Jessica Balma, who was found dead March 4. The cause of death was manual strangulation.

The suspect in the double shooting in rural Sheridan appears Jan. 23 but it’s less certain that Ronald Martin Jr. will get new dates then.

Martin’s controlling charges are first-degree murder for allegedly killing Sidney Schiltz and Melissa Vissman on July 17. Since then, Martin was indicted on companion charges including armed robbery, residential arson and possession of a weapon.

In November, his lawyer indicated a large volume of case information to sift through, with more on the way, increasing the probability of a trial setting in late 2026 or beyond.