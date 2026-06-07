La Salle library announces June programs

The La Salle Public Library announced its June programs.

Summer reading has begun, but patrons still can register for the children’s or teen & adult summer reading programs. For more information, check out the library’s website at www.lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The library’s second Master Gardeners Program will be held at 5 p.m. June 10. “Tomato Troubles” will cover tomatoes and common problems. The program is available in-person or virtually through the website.

“Friends of Dorothy: A Herstory of Queer Voices Throughout Literature,” will be held at 6 p.m. June 17. It features authors such as Oscar Wilde, James Baldwin, Ancient Greek Poet Sappho, and many more. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

“Incredible Bats,” returns at 1 p.m. June 25. This family-friendly animal show will feature exotic creatures like fruit bats, a fox, an armadillo, Rico the Sloth, and many more. This event is free and open to the public. There is no registration, but due to space constraints, priority seating will be given to children and their parents first.

The library will conclude June with Pride Trivia. Teams of five compete at 5:30 p.m. June 26. To be eligible for the prize, an entry fee of a nonperishable donation to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry is requested. Team Registration can be found on the library’s website.