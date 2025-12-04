Ottawa murder suspect to argue self-defense at trial

Nicolaus Phillips will stand trial March 5 for the fatal shooting of an Ottawa man. Newly-filed court records show he plans to argue self-defense. (Tom Collins)

Nicolaus Phillips will stand trial March 5 for the fatal shooting of an Ottawa man. Newly filed court records show that he plans to argue self-defense.

Phillips, 26, of Spring Valley appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing on his pending case of first-degree murder. He faces at least 45 years in prison if convicted of the 2023 shooting of Eric Clements outside Clements’ Ottawa home.

Phillips’ lawyer disclosed in open court that he plans to file several pretrial motions, but one filing is in: Public Defender Ryan Hamer will argue that Phillips did indeed shoot Clements, but he was justified in using “force in defense of person.”

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. scheduled the bench trial (Phillips had previously waived his right to a jury trial) to begin March 5.

Phillips and alleged cohort Chastity Furar were identified as suspects after home surveillance near Clements’ residence spotted a suspicious vehicle. Although Phillips is accused of firing the fatal shot, both are charged with murder. Furar is alleged to have supplied Phillips with the weapon and driven the getaway vehicle.

Furar will next appear in court Jan. 16 for a status hearing.

Clements was one of seven people killed over a 20-month span – believed to be a record for La Salle County – resulting in seven people charged with murder.

Three have been convicted: Malcolm Whitfield and Tyler Skerett of Streator and Logan Petre of Marseilles.

Two others, aside from Phillips and Furar, still are awaiting trial. Joshua Casey is charged in a Streator strangulation case, and Ronald Martin Jr. is charged in a double shooting in Sheridan.