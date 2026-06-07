Granville library to host Pride Flag exhibit through Aug. 31

The Putnam County Public Library District announced the opening of "Flag in the Map: Charting Rainbow Flag Stories," a photography exhibition now on display in the Community Room at the Granville branch through Aug. 31 during regular library hours. (Photo provided by Rachael Blomquist)

The Putnam County Public Library District announced the opening of “Flag in the Map: Charting Rainbow Flag Stories,” an international photography exhibition on display at the Granville branch through Aug. 31.

The exhibition opened on June 2, marking what would have been the 75th birthday of Gilbert Baker. Baker created the original rainbow flag in San Francisco in 1978.

A collaboration between the Gilbert Baker Foundation and ReportOUT, the growing collection of photographs and stories reaffirms the universal power of the Rainbow Flag.

The project was launched in October 2020.

The Gilbert Baker Foundation preserves the historic legacy of Gilbert Baker — including his landmark creation, the Rainbow Flag — and advances his vision that all people, including sexual and gender minorities, deserve freedom and equality.

About ReportOUT ReportOUT is a global human rights organization that researches, documents, and monitors the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people in every nation, turning evidence into advocacy and action.