Ottawa murder was premeditated, prosecutor says

The man shot and killed Monday evening in Ottawa has been identified as Eric S. Clements – and prosecutors said his death was murder.
Thursday, Clements’ alleged killers were brought into La Salle County Circuit Clerk and presented with charges of first-degree murder.
The alleged gunman, Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, would face 45 to 85 years in prison (with additional time possible for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon) if convicted of shooting Clements through his torso with a 9-mm pistol. Bond was set at $5 million.
In a separate courtroom, 21-year-old Chastity A. Furar, of Spring Valley, also is charged with first-degree murder. She is being treated as an accomplice or accessory, but would, if convicted, face an extended term of 35-75 years with no possibility of probation. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.
Furar allegedly drove a vehicle to and from the scene and supplied Phillips with the pistol used for the murder, prosecutors said.
There was no indication of any drug deal gone bad— Joe Navarro, La Salle County state's attorney
After the hearings, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro described the killing as premeditated murder. Navarro shot down rumors of drug activity -- “There was no indication of any drug deal gone bad (or) anything of that nature” -- and said Clements was shot after social media messages that apparently riled up Phillips.
The investigation, Navarro said, led police to Facebook messages sent to Furar from Clements.
“Apparently, Mr. Phillips took umbrage at that,” Navarro said, adding later, “Then they must have decided they’re going to do away with him for that purpose. As ridiculous as that sounds, that’s what we understand from the statement of (Furar).”
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Phillips also was interviewed by police, “but at this point we’re relying on her statement.”
According to open court statements, Ottawa police were alerted initially to a minor who fell out of a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene to find a blood trail, leading from Clements driveway to his garage, where he was found in the fetal position but unresponsive.
Navarro said first responders tried to revive him but were not successful. Clements never gained consciousness, nor provided any information before he died, Navarro said.
No fewer than four witnesses heard gunshots and heard the name “Eric” being called aloud, Navarro said. It is believed Phillips called to Clements and then fired the pistol as he approached. Witnesses in the vicinity provided a description of the vehicle, a Kia registered to Furar, and later conducted a traffic stop. Furar was taken into custody and gave a detailed statement. The gun was recovered, as well.
There was additional drama in each courtroom Thursday as the defendants entered for bond hearings. Both Furar and Phillips entered the courtrooms weeping and Phillips had to be helped into a chair by corrections officers. A person could be heard hyperventilating as he was seated.
As Phillips wilted into the chair, a fracas erupted in the spectator gallery with onlookers exchanging profanity-laden statements. Two women were escorted out of the courtroom and later barred from returning to the courtroom for the duration of the proceedings.
A La Salle County grand jury will consider the multiple charges on Tuesday, June 20. Phillips, who indicated he would seek private counsel, will appear Thursday, June 22. Furar, represented by Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly, will appear Friday, June 23, in a separate courtroom.