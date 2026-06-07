2026 Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageant applications open

Brianna Legner, a former Bureau County Fair Queen herself, is now the Director for the Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageant, and said that the pageant is a good way for girls to get involved in the community and learn valuable skills. (Photo contributed)

Applications are open for the 2026 Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageant.

Women ages 5-21 can compete in different categories to take home scholarships, cash prizes and notoriety.

“This pageant is a great way for girls to volunteer in the community, gain friendships and learn communication skills such as interview and onstage questions,” Director for the Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageant Brianna Legner said.

This year’s pageant is set to take place on Sunday, July 12.

The “Little Miss” division is for girls ages 5-10, with the winner receiving a $100 cash prize.

The “Junior Miss” division is for girls ages 11-15, with the winner also receiving a $100 cash prize.

The “Miss Marshall-Putnam” division is for girls ages 16-21, with the winner earning a $1,500 scholarship and a $250 cash prize.

The winner of the “Miss Marshall-Putnam” division will also have an opportunity to compete for Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

“The winners of the Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Competition will reign over the county fair and promote agriculture during their year of service,” Legner said. “This opportunity is available not only to girls in Marshall and Putnam County, but La Salle County as well.”

Applications for the pageant are due Saturday, June 13.

To apply, fill out the Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen form.

For more information, email missmarshallputnam@gmail.com.