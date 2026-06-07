Montgomery community encouraged to attend free program exploring village’s early history

“The Early History of Montgomery” will be held at 10:30 a.m on Saturday, June 20 in the Board Room at Montgomery Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission invites residents and visitors to discover the heritage of the community during a free historical presentation.

“The Early History of Montgomery” will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 20 in the Board Room at Montgomery Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St.

Presented by local historian Debbie Buchanan, this multi-media presentation will take attendees on a journey through Montgomery’s early beginnings, featuring historical photographs, fascinating stories, and insights into the people and events that shaped the community, according to a news release from the village.

The program also will highlight the legacy of Montgomery’s founder, Daniel Gray, and the village’s development over the years.

The presentation is free to attend and will last approximately one hour. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and learn more about the history that helped build Montgomery into the community it is today, according to the release.

In conjunction with the event, the historic Settlers Cottage Museum will also be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to noon that day, offering guests an additional opportunity to experience a piece of Montgomery’s past firsthand, according to the release.

The Historic Preservation Commission encourages residents, families, and local history enthusiasts to attend this special educational event and celebrate Montgomery’s unique story.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org.