Food trucks and water fun back at Will County’s Whalen Park

(File photo) People line up at a food truck at a Forest Preserve District of Will County's Food Truck in Hammel Woods in Shorewood. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is bringing back food trucks on Fridays and spalsh days.

Fun & Food Trucks - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: summer series kicks off with live music from The Jukebox Heroes, food trucks, lawn games, kids’ activities and giveaways. This free event is intended for all ages.

Water Play at Whalon Lake - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Splash through a mini wetland play area with toy frogs and fish while learning about the importance of wetland habitats and wildlife. This free event is intended for all ages.