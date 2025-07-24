Whitfield guilty of Streator murder

The next time he comes into La Salle County Circuit Court it will be for sentencing, and he could face more than 100 years. Malcolm Whitfield, seen entering a courtroom earlier this week, was convicted Thursday, July 24, 2025, of first-degree murder in the 2023 shooting that killed Shaquita Kelly and injured two others. He will be sentenced Oct. 3. (Scott Anderson)

It wasn’t self-defense. A jury rejected Malcolm Whitfield’s argument that he fired with any sort of justification and then convicted him of Shaquita Kelly’s murder.

A La Salle County jury deliberated about two hours Thursday and convicted Whitfield, 31, of Streator (also listed in DeKalb) of eight felonies led by first-degree murder, for the 2023 Streator shooting that injured two others.

Whitfield showed no reaction as the verdicts were read. Two supporters hurriedly left the courtroom and sobbing could be heard once the door was closed behind them.

Whitfield will stand for sentencing Oct. 3 in La Salle County Circuit Court and there is a chance he’ll go to prison for the rest of his life.

Though he faces a complicated sentencing range, prosecutors had previously projected a top end north of 100 years if a jury convicted him of murder plus the most serious firearm charges, which would have to be served back-to-back.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer deferred comment until sentencing.

“I think justice was done today – 100%,” La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said after the verdict, crediting the many law enforcement officers who “left no stone unturned” in the murder investigation.

“I didn’t think his story would hold with the story,” Navarro said. “I believe I was correct and I believe the jury is correct. My other hope is this sends a message to other murder suspects that they should think twice before they go to trial.”

Prosecutor Kelley successfully persuaded jurors Thursday, July 24, 2025, to convict Malcolm Whitfield of murder and to reject Whitfield's attempt to argue self-defense in the 2023 Streator shooting. "This is about retaliation," Porter said. "We know this isn't self-defense. We know there's no reasonable belief he needs to defend himself."

Hamer told jurors during closing arguments that he didn’t expect Whitfield to be acquitted of all charges. The defense conceded he was at least guilty of unlawful possession by a felon.

But Hamer nonetheless urged the jury to consider that Whitfield acted in self-defense or to at least consider the lesser-included offenses of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.

Hamer acknowledged that Whitfield lied repeatedly to police during an interview in Memphis, Tennessee, where Whitfield was apprehended five days after the shooting. Whitfield’s misstatements, he said, needed to be placed in context.

“He’s scared, he’s tired, he’s a desperate man trying to tell his story,” Hamer said.

Hamer said there was evidence that Whitfield’s life was in danger, noting there were shell casings of varying color found at the two scenes, which suggested an exchange of gunfire. (He also named a potential triggerman who might have aimed at Whitfield, but that individual wasn’t charged in connection with the Kelly shooting.)

Prosecutor Matt Kidder argued lesser-included convictions, such as manslaughter, weren’t appropriate because Whitfield acted with intent rather than recklessly.

“There wasn’t an ounce of reckless conduct in this,” Kidder said. “He aimed and fired at three people and hit them.”

Prosecutor Kelley Porter argued Whitfield had plenty of motive. The Kelly shooting followed an armed fracas two hours earlier in Streator. Though Whitfield disavowed any bad conduct or intent, Porter said Whitfield had an ax to grind.

“This is about retaliation,” Porter said, adding later, “We know this isn’t self-defense. We know there’s no reasonable belief he needs to defend himself.”

It might not have helped that Whitfield declined to testify. Though a defendant can argue self-defense without telling his side of the story, Whitfield’s decision not to take the stand left the jury without an alternate explanation for the shots fired.