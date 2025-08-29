Streator strangulation case unlikely to go in 2025

The window for Joshua Casey to stand trial for murder in 2025 is closing fast. Casey doesn’t have new trial dates and it looks unlikely he’ll get them before the holidays.

Casey, 39, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing. Casey would face up to 60 years if convicted of killing Jessica Balma, who was found dead on March 4. The cause of death was manual strangulation.

Casey left the courtroom with an Oct. 6 status hearing but no new trial setting. He was initially set for trial in mid-July, but that was indefinitely postponed after Casey secured private counsel who needs more time to prepare.

The latest continuance means Casey is, increasingly, likely to go before a jury in 2026.

Lining up witnesses becomes tricky (and costly) as the holidays approach.