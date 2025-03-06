Streator man charged with murdering woman

The police inquiry was launched at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1107 E. Elm St., where Streator police officers found an unresponsive woman pronounced dead at the scene. Streator police sent for Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services to process the scene. (Scott Anderson)

Authorities have identified the woman found dead Tuesday in a Streator residence; and a Streator man is charged with killing her.

In a Thursday news release, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jessica M. Balma, 37, of Streator. Minutes later, the La Salle County Circuit Clerk’s Office showed a Joshua R. Casey, 38, charged with murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison with no possibility of probation. Concealment of a homicidal death is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Casey was not, as of 5:15 p.m., in county custody; but authorities anticipated he would be brought in Friday to La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said a news conference would be held Friday following Casey’s appearance.

Cash bonds were abolished by the SAFE-T Act; but to date no person charged with murder in La Salle County has been granted pre-trial release.

Details still are emerging. The police inquiry was launched at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday at 1107 E. Elm St., where Streator police officers found an unresponsive woman pronounced dead at the scene. Streator police sent for Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services to process the scene. A forensic autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Authorities subsequently searched that property as well as 1421 E. Hickory St., which turned out to be Casey’s listed address. This is a developing story and will be updated.